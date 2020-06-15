Colors speak for themselves and can say a lot about your style, especially when it comes to hues that are on track to be the season’s hottest. Runways and street style are already showing that the next few months will bring out your sweet side with pastel hues.

Despite their gentleness, these colors are pleasantly versatile as they can be combined for a fabulous monotone look or work as standalone pieces. Here’s a plethora of ideas for how to wear these dusty pastel tones in your summer outfits.