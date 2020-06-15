Just as there are colors that we associate with certain seasons, there are also objects we relate to them. When it comes to dressing for nice weather, we tend to think of elements from nature. This is precisely what the major fashion companies did when they put out designs with the happy prints that will make up our most refreshing outfits this summer.

For this summer, Paco Rabanne, Stella McCartney, and Elie Saab, among others, confirmed that the traditional summer floral print will be back on-trend this summer, but a special flower will be featured: daisies. Set over a black background, this delicate flower originally from Europe is going to be taking over your outfits, combining femininity and elegance. The proof is in this list!