Jennifer Lopez looks incredible on and off the red carpet. From the iconic Versace dress that had the whole world talking, led to the birth of Google Images, was emulated by other celebrities, and she revamped on a few occasions both on the runway and in a sportier version to myriad other looks that have made her a veritable style icon.

And her onstage looks get just as much attention, for good reason. From sequined transparent bodysuits, to toned abs-revealing tops and dramatic feathered capes, her outfits complement her incredible performance style. Take a look at some of her most impressive onstage outfits.