Soaking up the sun at the beach – or by the pool, in your backyard or on your deck – means you need the perfect swimsuit and this season’s trend is white. Summer fashion trends this year suggest that minimalism and solid colors are the best bet for ultra-modern outfits and are just as sexy as bold graphic prints.

Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid have already proved on social media how amazing one-piece swimsuits and monochromatic bikinis look; all you have to do is add a few interesting accessories. So, if you want to really shine this summer, just pick one of the styles in this gallery (or one of the many other white swimsuits out there).