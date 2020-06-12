Animal print remains unbeatable at the top of the list of trends. Runways and street styles alike have once again been conquered by this exotic pattern, which has become an important part of the most recent collections and outfits. This summer it’ll be with us, too, as the undisputed protagonist of the swimsuits we’ll wear to enjoy the beach and the pool.

Although zebra print holds the top slot, the large diversity of ‘wild’ prints can keep up with your ever-changing summer looks. From sexy bikinis to one-piece suits, these options will give us a real safari of prints for the hottest days of the year. Here are some models that will bring out your wild side.