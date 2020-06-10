In honor of Father’s Day, which by the way, is right around the corner, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most stylish celebrity fathers. Yes, moms often take the cake for their sartorial choices, but at the end of the day, dads deserve some of our attention too. While Ricky Martin , David Beckham , Brad Pitt and John Legend among others are some of the stylish pops that immediately come to mind, there are many more celebrity dads winning at fashion these days.

Jeff Goldblum for instance is the most casually-eccentric guy when it comes to his outfits. Meanwhile, Daddy Yankee is fearless and ready to make a bold statement whether he’s at an event or going up on stage. On the contrary is Chris Hemsworth , whose style is more muted but definitely noteworthy. So you see, there’s a little bit of everything!

Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the most fashionable poppas to keep in mind next time you’re shopping for the men in your life.