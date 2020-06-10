The fashion runways and celebrities have spoken. For this upcoming summer season, the top sunglasses designs all share the same common denominators: oversize frames, geometric designs and a touch of vintage. But, careful! Just because something is in style doesn’t mean that you should dive in head first to wear it. In order to “correctly” show off your next pair of shades, you first need to find out which style of sunglasses will look best on your face shape.

We’ve put together this guide with all the designs guaranteed to be the best bet based on your face shape. Ready to see what they are?