Whether she’s on the red carpet or on her way to the gym, Jennifer Lopez always looks incredible. And it is that demanding fitness regime that keeps her body in fantastic shape. The Let’s Get Loud singer is a big fan of workout clothes that combine trends and technology; from the softest organic fibers to fabrics made from recycled material. Here we take a look at some of the best outfits that she’s worn to spark viral challenges, show off her incredible abs and even give an extra bit of inspiration to the rest of us.