Patchwork on its way to becoming one of the top trends this spring and summer and all options are on the table: from daring to subtle. However you embrace this fashion trend, all you have to do is combine different prints or fabrics, even if only a little. In 2019, a number of fashion influencers wore pieces using this technique in street style during London Fashion Week, and patchwork has also been worn by several celebrities like Selena Gomez .

Adriana Lima has also been a fan and demonstrated her support for the style. Its presence has gained momentum and, given the looks proposed by a number of brands for the spring-summer 2020 season, patches of different sizes and patterns, including flowers, stripes and polka dots—worn all together if possible—are certain to become an essential aspect to your summer looks.