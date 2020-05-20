Back in November 2017, Meghan Markle first came into the wider public eye with the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry . Since then, she’s been wowing us with her great sense of style. We know she loves Victoria Beckham’s designs and that on more than one occasion she’s sported Gabriela Hearst handbags, but what other brands does she keep in her closet?

She often gives visibility to newer brands, and sometimes opts for luxury labels, especially if sales will benefit a good cause and the brand works in an environmentally-conscious way. Regardless of what she wears, she has a great deal of fashion influence and many of the garments she wears sell out quickly. Here we have a look at some of her favorite brands:

