This brand’s shoes, which blend comfort and glamor, are undoubtedly her favorites, especially in nude shades. Markle is a fan of the pair with the ankle strap that she wore to Sydney in 2018 and the Purist pumps she matched with the two-tone outfit she wore to Commonwealth Day in March 2020.
She also sports black shoes by the brand, like the Rendez Vous stiletto mules with gold bands on the upper part that she wore to the Endeavour Fund Awards. She also loves shoes with ties at the back and embellishments. In fact, she wore a pair of this brand’s shoes on the day her engagement was announced. The founder, Edgardo Osorio, designed a custom pair for her wedding day, which she wore with her second dress.