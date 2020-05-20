This year, square-toed shoes are making their mark after making a comeback in the summer 2019. This style of footwear is becoming a great option to add to your closet thanks to brands like By Far and Loq. The sandals, worn by the actress and singer in this picture, reflect the minimalism of the time with its short, thin straps. What’s more, the comfortable and practical heels are easy to wear over the next few months because they go with everything. They’ll be sharing the spotlight with thong sandals and flatforms (flat platform sandals).