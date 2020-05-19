Since the day in which they became husband and wife, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their one-year-old son, Archie, and built a new life together. It’s been two years since they said ‘I do’ at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19, 2018, but we’re still not over the big day (and probably never will!). While the Duke of Sussex looked handsome as can be in his military uniform, the Duchess of Sussex was absolutely stunning in her minimalist wedding gown by Givenchy ’s former Artistic Director, Clare Waight Keller. Of course, Meghan’s jewelry played an important role that day, both on a fashion front and sentimentally.

“You can see from all the pieces selected by Meghan that there is a trend – natural diamonds,” said jewelry expert, Grant Mobley. The renowned gemologist spoke to HOLA! USA to give in-depth explanations about the bride’s sparkly jewels that day. “Not only do diamonds make for the perfect wedding accessories, but they are suitable for all life’s important milestones as well as everyday life. They are a wonderful investment that women can cherish forever and pass down to future generations – one of the things the royal family is famous for.”

Keep reading for more of Grant’s commentaries on the heirlooms Meghan wore on one of her most memorable days.