“The only piece of jewelry that spectators could bank on Meghan wearing prior to the royal ceremony was her timeless three stone engagement ring. This ring, which was a source of inspiration for many brides in 2018/2019, has a cushion-shaped center diamond, and side diamonds that belonged to the late Princess Diana, making it the ultimate family heirloom. The center stone is a natural diamond from Botswana, a country that has significant meaning to the couple and is very close to their hearts. This was most certainly a deliberate decision of Harry‘s since Botswana has been positively transformed by the diamond industry, enabling every child there to receive free primary and secondary education. Prior to diamond discovery, Botswana was one of the poorest countries in the world, but since then it has been transformed into one of Africa’s most prosperous nations. Originally, the band was yellow gold, a favourite of the Royal family’s, but she has since updated the band and swapped from a yellow gold design to a micro pavé one.”