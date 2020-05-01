Denim jumpsuits go way back. In 1972, workers wore denim coveralls as uniforms, which then evolved over time to become a symbol of country style. During the ‘80s, one of the most iconic people to wear this style was the country music star Dolly Parton, who combined the garment with cowboy boots.
Various celebrities have been seen in this style recently, among them
Khloé Kardashian
who has revived this trend pairing it with sneakers for a flawlessly chic combination. Check out these options and get inspired!