With fashion, we’re always getting ahead of ourselves. We’ve known about spring 2020 fashion trends since last fall when designers first presented their collections modeled by Lineisy Montero, Bella Hadid, Hiandra Martinez, Kaia Gerber and more top models. And ever since, we’ve been counting down the days until we can wear all the newness we saw months back from designers like Victoria Beckham, Giambattista Valli, Elie Saab and more.

Usually by March, everyone becomes tired of sweater weather, and by May the temperatures start to improve. To get you into the spirit of warmer weather, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular trends to covet and to have you prepared for the change in season and looking your best. Scroll through the gallery to see some of the season’s most noteworthy trends you must have!