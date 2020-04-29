Throughout her extensive 30-year acting career, Penélope Cruz has positioned herself as a true Hollywood star. When you come across a film, a photo or an article related to the award-winning actress, you can’t help but admire her beauty and grace, and of course, her ever-so-chic style. The Spanish actress has become a symbol for referencing timeless and sophisticated fabulousness, and it only seems to be getting better with time. It’s no wonder the 46-year-old beauty was tapped by the late Karl Lagerfeld to be a Chanel ambassador in 2018. “It’s such an iconic brand and Karl is a genius, and I’ve been admiring everything he’s done since I was a little girl, so it’s such a pleasure working with him,” she told Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

Whether she’s promoting a new film, presenting at the Oscars , or stepping out to a charity luncheon, Javier Bardem ’s wife is the epitome of modern sophistication, the photos below prove it. Ahead, the photos that celebrate Penélope Cruz’s immaculate style over the years.