Fashion’s most-anticipated event of the year, the Met Gala first began in 1971 with the Fashion Plate-themed exhibition. Since then, the annual event hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art by Anna Wintour and the museum’s co-chairs, has allowed attendees to take risks and up the ante with eccentric and avant-garde looks. It’s the one night a year models, celebrities, designers, artists and more A-listers dress up for the charitable cause of raising money for the museum’s Costume Institute.

In recent years, Rihanna has been at the helm of mastering the dress code for previous themes, including that time she dressed as a bejeweled Pope ensemble by Margiela for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme. At the 2019 Camp: Notes on Fashion theme, Lady Gaga , who was one of the hosts, stole the show with a series of outfits shown at the museum’s famous carpeted steps.

This year, the chosen theme was About Time: Fashion and Duration, but being there won’t be any new ensembles to startle us due to its cancellation, we’re highlighting some of the most memorable looks from previous years.