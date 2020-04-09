Whether you’re a fan of his films, his hair, his cool-dude attitude, or just everything about him, there’s no denying Brad Pitt is a very handsome man. By now, we’ve witnessed the iconic star can rock pretty much anything – long hair, short hair, a buzz cut, frosted tips – you name it. And like our emotions, his style too has gone through a rollercoaster. However, deep down, the Academy Award-winning actor-producer is still the same chill, down-to-earth guy we’ve all come to love.

Over the years, the 56-year-old actor has captured the hearts of thousands of fans thanks to his wide range of roles, and he’s done it with great fashion sense. As someone with access to just about every brand and high-end label out there, the Hollywood star has used his benefit to experiment and keep his style looking fresh.

And whether it’s in preparation for a role, or simply to change his approach to fashion, the father-of-six is the ultimate cool dad, who continues to experiment with his style and clothes in a way that only he can.

Keep scrolling to see Brad Pitt’s style evolution through his 30-and-counting years of conquering Hollywood.