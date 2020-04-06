As March came to an end, so did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s time as senior members of the Royal Family. On March 31, the couple said farewell to their royal titles, but the memories will forever remain. And who can forget the 38-year-old’s most stunning jewelry moments? As the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry’s wife had many memorable moments in which she stunned in chic and sophisticated garbs and sparkly jewels.

And speaking of jewelry, renowned jewelry expert, gemologist and a frequent commentator on the Royal Family’s jewelry vault, Grant Mobley, shared details with HOLA! USA on some of Meghan’s most significant jewelry moments. “All of these gorgeous pieces were gifts to Meghan from members of the royal family, and there is no doubt that they will stay within the royal family and be passed down to future generations,” he shared.

“This is something the Royals are known for. They have always understood the true value of natural diamond jewelry and know that thanks to their rarity, timelessness, resilience, and enduring emotional value, diamond pieces can easily stand the test of time and be passed down to future generations.

Ahead, some of Meghan’s most noteworthy jewelry moments accompanied by remarks by Grant Mobley.