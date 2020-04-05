A leading artist of our generation Beyoncé is not just making an impact in the world of music, but alson in the world of style. Her fashion choices both on an off stage have inspired not just fans but also fellow artists and performers that seem to be taking note of the Formation singer’s jaw-dropping wardrobe.

Whether she is enveloped in feathers, diamonds, sparkling fringes, or even just a leotard, the Halo singer’s looks are so iconic that these styles that have been embraced for generations, and even by other stars, are suddenly made her own. In essence, it’s the Queen Bey’s formula that makes them stand out from the rest – and has even inspired major stars like Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Cardi B.