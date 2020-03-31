Coated in silver and gold or with pearl and jewel appliqués, hoop earrings are a classic accessory that is somehow always modern. It’s good to take style notes from celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez, who use hoop earrings to give their outfits a bold touch. Hoops have been part of fashion trends since Ancient Egypt and the Sumerians, and they’re also a powerful style symbol in Latina culture. Chic hoops connect these two Latinx stars in a unique way, from jazzing-up understated outfits for edgy street style to adding an extra bit of glam to an evening dress, JLo and Selena know how to work the hoop.