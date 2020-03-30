Seduction is an art, and it’s one that can easily be carried over into the style world. This is especially true when it comes to showing off lingerie as the anchor of your outfit, a fashion trend that’s on the rise among celebrities and fashion experts. Just like lingerie dresses and cami tops have made a comeback, now we’re seeing outfits where the key piece is an exposed bra or bustier, worn either under jackets or, in ‘90s style, under a sheer mesh top. Not sure how to wear an exposed bra as part of your outfits this season? Here are 10 celebrities and influencers to show you how.