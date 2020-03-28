Selena Gomez’s style game is becoming a greater source of inspiration by the day. Her influence in the world of style has come a long way since her days at Disney and her penchant for princess dresses. With the launch of sixth album Rare, we are seeing a whole new side to the sultry star.

The Lose You to Love Me star isn’t afraid to match different fabrics, colors, and prints, and she also doesn’t shy away from combining multiple fashion trends into a single outfit, ften giving a sneak preview of what will eventually be on the fashion week runways. The Texas-born singer has a few lessons to show us about how a few carefully selected items can be put together to create a five-star outfit. Take a look at these seven things we have learned from her.