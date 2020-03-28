Here, the singer went with a look that works spectacularly day or night. The key is to combine a basic piece, like that black Leset top, with another versatile piece that stands out from the rest.
To do this, she used a pencil skirt from the brand Miu Miu with a gathered waist that highlighted her curves. And the final touch? Accessories and shoes that have enough visual weight to add a bit of complexity to the look; like a mini metal purse, stilletos with clear details and eye-catching hoop earrings.