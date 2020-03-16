If there’s something we’ve learned about Jennifer Lopez, it’s that the shoe – er show must go on, and we mean that literally and figuratively. If it would’ve been a regular (coronavirus-free) Monday, JLo would’ve been in her hometown of New York City for the launch of her new shoe collection at DSW, JLO Jennifer Lopez. However, the 50-year-old superstar currently finds herself working from home in Los Angeles on self-quarantine. “To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines,” she told ELLE.com.

The On the Floor singer’s footwear collection is now available online at DSW.com and it represents three cities “that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles and Miami,” she said in a statement. The assortment includes everything from sexy PVC heels to chic animal-print stunners and elevated sneakers.

“I’m from the Bronx, so I’m kind of a born sneakerhead—where I come from, your sneakers say a lot about you,” she told the fashion glossy. “So sneakers are a big part of the new line. Believe it or not, I do wear them a lot."

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite styles from JLo’s stylish new shoe collection!