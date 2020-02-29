As the world comes to grips with coronavirus, it was business as usual Paris Fashion Week – kind of. As celebrities, influencers and fashionistas flocked to the French style capital, we noticed one street style fashion trend standing out from the crowd: surgical face masks. But of course, this being Fashion Month, these aren’t just your standard masks, which are theoretically worn to both help stop the spread of the virus and prevent you from catching it. (The World Health Organization advises that if you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected coronavirus, or if you are coughing or sneezing.)

In Paris this week, the fashion conscious attendees have opted to protect themselves in style, with double-C Chanel masks and other logo-emblazoned versions of the medical staple. Would you wear a fancy face mask? Keep scrolling to see some influencers who did.