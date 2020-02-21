As she hosted the Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 in Miami on Thursday night, superstar Thalía rocked a host of looks from jumpsuits to sexy cutout gowns, each outfit more glam than the last. Whether she was on stage with the night’s co-host Pitbull, or performing on stage with the likes of Mau and Ricky, every look was fuego, definitely designed to steal the show. The Mexican beauty wore so many looks that we couldn’t choose a favorite, but there were five that stood out for being particularly sizzling, so we thought you all deserved a fashion breakdown! Keep scrolling to see Thalía top five sexiest looks of the night!