Tonight’s the night! Premio lo Nuestro is back to bring us some of the best in Latin music and to honor those we can’t stop listening to on repeat – think Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Maluma, Reik – the list goes on. But first, let’s talk about red carpet fashion. The ladies and gents showed up at the American Airlines Arena in Miami in full glamour, embodying all things sparkle and shine, sleek silhouettes and a party attitude, of course.

Thalía, Becky G, Chiquinquira Delgado, and many more Latina beauties stunned in shiny glam get-ups. Sharp suiting was another strong force with Ricky Martin, Mau y Ricky and Sebastian Yatra rocking sharp suits.

Scroll through the gallery to see all the best dressed at the 2020 Premio lo Nuestro!