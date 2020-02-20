Benvenuti a Milano! After New York and London, it’s time for the stylish elite and celebrities to touch down in the Italian fashion capital. Salma Hayek, who is usually a staple in the Gucci front row, skipped out this fall/winter 2020 showing but Yara Shahidi and Dakota Johnson made up for her absence alongside her husband François-Henri Pinault. Bella Hadid stunned in a black ruffle gown for Alberta Ferretti while her sister Gigi was spotted arriving to town on February 18. Cindy Crawford and Rande’s daughter Kaia Gerber sported an oversized white blazer and skirt for Max Mara reminiscent of when her mom commandeered the runway.

