When Camila Coelho isn’t busy designing her namesake collection and building her brand, the Latina entrepreneur is a staple in the front row during the fashion weeks around the world. Most recently, she traveled from her home in Los Angeles to attend New York Fashion Week where the Brazilian-American had an extra meaningful visit. “This New York Fashion Week has been so special to me because on Monday I opened my heart to the world about living with epilepsy, and the love and support I’ve received has meant the world to me,” she tells HOLA! USA.

In addition to opening up about her battle with epilepsy, she is also breaking down her NYFW by the numbers with HOLA! USA. In town for five days, she went through 51 pieces of clothing, 21 pairs of shoes and 15 bags that made up 11 looks which she managed to fit in three suitcases.

Sleep is super important to her so she managed to get in 32 hours in the comforts of the Four Seasons Downtown. To prepare for all of her events and shows, glam took 13 hours for the five hours of shows and four of press and events.

In typical New York fashion, Camila spent double the time in traffic than at the shows, 10 hours to be exact. Keep reading for her full rundown, and scroll through to check out all of her amazing looks from the seven shows she attended including Brandon Maxwell, Michael Kors and Marcs Jacobs.