Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon presented the FallWinter 2020 collection on Tuesday, and even though Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were not in attendance, there’s a slew of looks we can see them getting excited for. The designer celebrated his second anniversary with the New York-based label and is finding a way between keeping the brand’s iconic romantically feminine silhouettes while injecting a youthful touch. Hence why we can see both Meghan and Kate rocking some of these silhouettes.

And even though volume and maximal prints are signatures of Carolina Herrera, Wes Gordon’s approach brings a new wave of softened designs that are just as impactful. Prince Harry’s wife is known to be attracted to neutrals when it comes to her clothing choices, meanwhile, her sister-in-law, leans towards a little more color.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of the looks we envision Meghan and Kate would love to welcome into their wardrobes.