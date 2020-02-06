After making a splash on the Netflix show You and charming her co-star Penn Badgley with her serious acting skills, Latina Jenna Ortega has had all eyes on her. The 17-year-old actress, whose first acting credit dates back to 2012, has proven that she is a force in every arena of life — especially fashion. This red carpet darling’s estilo is as versatile as the characters she has portrayed. There isn’t a moment when Jenna is on a red carpet and she isn’t serving us with some serious style game and killer looks. We’ve gathered all the times that the You actress has slayed a red carpet and in our hearts.