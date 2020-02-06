When dressing for the red carpet, Stella Banderas has shown she has a preference for minimal-chic style. Most recently, the 23-year-old has accompanied her father, Antonio Banderas, to events wearing sophisticated iterations of simple strap dresses. Most often than not, the only daughter of Melanie Griffith and the Spanish actor steps out rocking fashion’s chicest, can’t-go-wrong color: black.

Although this hasn’t always been the case, we’ve noticed Stella’s sartorial choices tend to lean towards dark or neutral hues with a few exceptions. This year, we’re hoping to see more of the socialite on the red carpet. At the moment, we know she’ll be her father’s date at the 2020 Oscars for which Antonio is nominated for his first golden statuette for his role in Pain and Glory.

Even though it’s her father’s special night, we’re eager to see what she’ll wear to the star-studded ceremony. Regardless, we’re sure she’ll nail her look. You know we’ll be watching!