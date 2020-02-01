Fashion month is about to kick off, but the ever-so-stylish Alessandra de Osma is already making her way at Madrid Fashion Week. The Peruvian beauty was spotted at a couple of shows looking effortlessly gorgeous as per usual. This week, the blue color family proved to be popular among royals with several of them wearing an iteration of the hue. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and Princess Marie of Denmark both opted for chic teal coats this week. Meanwhile, Queen Letizia of Spain repeated one of our many favorite outfits from her covetable wardrobe.

