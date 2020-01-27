Tonight marks music's biggest night, the 2020 Grammy Awards. A show where the greatest artists in the world are honored and celebrated, while some take the stage to perform the songs you couldn't stop humming from the year. As stars arrive at the 62nd annual award ceremony, hosted by Alicia Keys, our eyes were peeled for bold and historic fashion moments in the making like Jennifer Lopez’s infamous Versace green dress. Check out who made the cut on our best dressed list from the Grammy Awards show red carpet. Ahead you’ll find Cinderella-inspired gown, sleek styles and more from most-nominated artists, legendary singers, and others.