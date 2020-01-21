It may be awards season, but we’re here to interrupt your weekly dose of red carpet looks for some highlights from Paris Haute Couture Week thus far. Fashion month is coming up, but PCW already has us longing for what’s to come in February. Chanel, Dior, and more fashion giants are debuting their latest couture collections, and of course, you can expect to see all the cool fashion peeps, celebrities and even royals alike inside and outside the shows. Gabrielle Union, Pharrell Williams, Lineisy Montero, and the Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella, are only a few of the A-listers who’ve already been spotted on the runways and sitting on the front rows.

