When it comes to the Oscars, the focus is as much on the winners (and losers) of the small, golden statuettes as it is on who wore what.

And it’s also the perfect event for designers to make a name for themselves by dressing the biggest stars of the year. Many actresses have ended up being ambassadors for a certain label – just as they are for beauty lines too.

So Oscars night has become not just about who wins for their talent but who makes the best-dressed lists of the night. Here we take a look back at some of the historic sartorial wins from previous editions of the glamorous award show. Enjoy!

