Even though she did not take home the award for Best Supporting Actress, Jennifer Lopez showed her winning attitude on the Critics Choice Awards’ red carpet. Absolutely stunning in a long sleeveless golden number by George Hobeika, the Hustlers star dazzled media and fans with her smile and beauty in an event that Hollywood A-listers did not want to miss. Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron and many more also showed their fashion credentials on the glamorous night. And of course, we have all the details.