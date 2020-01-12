“I am so excited I can finally reveal that I am the face of the #VersaceSS20 campaign!” Jennifer wrote to her fans along with a collection of stunning pro shots. “Thank you to @Donatella_Versace and everyone at @Versace for your vision and collaboration.” We love the boss blazer version she’s wearing here, cut from the cloth of her 2000s glam.

Meanwhile, Versace elaborated on the premise behind the new shoot, writing: “Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, and featuring @jlo, #VersaceSS20 campaign imagery explores the blurring of lines between public and private life in today’s internet society.”

