The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards have gathered the best in entertainment, and that includes fashion too! Stars have glammed up for the special evening wearing everything from sparkly sequins to bold and vivid gowns and chic, bedazzling suits. The gorgeous Ana de Armas turned heads in a navy sparkly gown, meanwhile the ever so stylish Priyanka Chopra evoked Barbie vibes in a bubblegum pink dress.

Scroll through the gallery to see these and more of the best-dressed celebrities who won fashion at the Golden Globes.