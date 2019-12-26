From Jessica Alba to Becky G, here are the year’s best dressed Latinas
From red carpet glam to haute couture street fashion, Latinas upped their game all of 2019.
Whether rocking beautiful creams or sparkling it up with sequins, the fashion boundaries were definitely pushed — making us want to branch out and replicate the bold looks.
Below we’ve gathered our top favorite looks wore by our favorite Latinas all year.
The Mexican stylist and social media influencer rocked this fierce look at Paris Fashion Week this year.
Isabela Merced (neé Moner) is a red carpet golden girl in this two-piece set with a train at the preimere of Let It Snow.
The Fantastic Four actress sparkled in this silver and feathered number.
Ricardo Arjona’s daughter knows how to bring it on the red carpert — making us and her famous papá super proud.
Known to always rock any outfit, Camila flies into a league of her own with this LBD.
Whether high glam or causual, the Puerto Rican beauty always looks effortless.
We cannot keep our eyes off of Eva in this silvery gown at the Global Gift Gala.
Becky G looks statuesque in this dress with an accent bow.
