Everyone knows royals and sparkly jewelry go hand in hand. Time after time, the royal ladies get decked in gorgeous family jewels and heirlooms – from sparkly tiaras to gemstone earrings, special settings and more dazzling pieces. Since the beginning of time, royal ladies have worn precious jewels as a political power play, or a national treasure and 2019 was no exception.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, each had memorable moments in which their glitzy accessories stood out. Princess Beatrice’s brilliant engagement ring was also a top stunner this year. And in case you’re curious to learn more about their pretty baubles, famed diamond expert and gemologist Grant Mobley has given us a detailed look at six some of the most memorable jewelry moments of 2019.

Scroll through the gallery to learn more behind some of the British royal ladies’ remarkable jewels!