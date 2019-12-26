“Her Majesty is known for her beautiful array of diamond brooches, all of which hold great meaning and significance for the Royal Family. She frequently chooses her breastpins according to the theme of the day, and her birthday celebrations are no exception to this tradition. The Brigade of Guards Brooch is a piece that the Queen has worn to her birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, every year for the past 30 years. This pin combines the badges of the five regiments – the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots, Irish, and Welsh Guards – which take turns each year trooping their colours for Her Majesty. She wears it every year as it is the perfect accessory to celebrate her special day because it is made from natural diamonds, which are both rare and precious, and are the best accessory for life's most meaningful moments.”