Jennifer Aniston has always been a fan of black clothes and it’s probably the most prominent color in her closet. She was recently spotted in a dark combo on her way to the Jimmy Kimmel Show shortly after causing excitement amongst her fans with her first foray onto Instagram - posting a selfie with her former Friends cast mates.

Her outfit was made up of a blazer, top and dark jeans, that she combined with suede boots, aviator shades and a Chanel Reissue Flap Bag. As modern as it is chic, Jennifer’s look is a fantastic option for wearing to the office - or for a trip out with friends. Undoubtedly you’ve got some of these items in your closet already but here are some options if you’re looking for more inspiration...