View 8 pics | Fashion

Color Story: Kate Middleton, Queen Maxima and more royals dressed in lively hues

...
Color Story: Kate Middleton, Queen Maxima and more royals dressed in lively hues
You're reading

Color Story: Kate Middleton, Queen Maxima and more royals dressed in lively hues

1/8
New royal baby set to arrive in 2020
Next

New royal baby set to arrive in 2020
Crown Princess Victoria
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria

It’s been a hot week in royal style with an array of chic, modern and lively looks! This week, Kate Middleton made a case for festive dressing with a couple of laid-back and glamorous outfits in bold red and green. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands brought forth her unique and always-vibrant style with a red and purple color-block ensemble. Duchess Meghan Markle has done a similar outtake of the color-combo in the past further, proving these hues are meant to be worn together.

Moreover, Queen Letizia who’s known to master chic monochromatic looks stepped out in a modern yet timeless tweed set while in Granada, Spain and rocked the ultimate wardrobe staple from H&M’s Conscious collection. Scroll to see these and more double-tap worthy looks!

 

Crown Princess Victoria

Victoria brightened the day in a soft pink coat when she attended an environmental seminar in Stockholm.

Crown Princess Victoria
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria

Monotone

Underneath her coat, the Swedish Princess made a case for fall hues with a dark burgundy top and matching trousers – so chic!

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge exuded festive holiday-ready style this week in a couple of red and green looks. On Wednesday, Prince William’s wife dressed in a laid-back #OOTD for a charity event at Buckinghamshire Farm. Kate layered a bold green sweater under an equally vibrant red puffer jacket and finished her look with dark skinny jeans and lace-up winter boots.

MORE: These royals wore classic blue before it became Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Glam in green

Just a day before, Kate glammed up in a lively green number for a reception at Buckingham Palace. The 37-year-old is definitely rocking the holiday spirit!

Crown Princess Mary 
© Grosby Group

Crown Princess Mary 

Crown Princess Mary 

Mary never fails to exude elevated style as she did with her recent look. The Danish was spotted donning a favorable printed midi dress with a cinched waist detail and classic nude-colored pumps.

Queen Maxima
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima

More is more when it comes to Queen Maxima’s bold and fearless style, and her latest look did not disappoint! The Netherlands royal wore a color-block ensemble to the Prince Claus Awards Ceremony in Amsterdam merging a purple midi dress with all-over floral appliqués and groovy print along the neckline with a bright red coat, a matching clutch, and heels with PVC side panels.

MORE: Meghan Markle rocks the shade of the season – 5 ways to steal her style!

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia

The Spanish monarch was the definition of regal elegance in a black and white get-up for a reception at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Letizia rocked a white sleeveless blouse tucked into a black maxi skirt from H&M’s Conscious Collection and finished her look with black Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Classic Blue

On Thursday, the 47-year-old gave a lesson on timeless style while in Granada, Spain with an ultra-chic two-piece. Letizia’s ensemble consisted of a tweed belted jacket with a matching midi skirt featuring pretty embroidered flowers on the front and back. The mom-of-two completed her look with navy heels.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries