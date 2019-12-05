These royals wore Classic Blue before it became Pantone’s 2020 color of the year

View Galleries
-
It's coat season! Get inspired by the cold-weather looks from your favorite royals
-
Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royal ladies' looks to covet
-
Queen Letizia's favorite jewelry - including the ring her daughters gave her
-
See every look Kate Middleton wore during the royal tour Pakistan
-
Kate Middleton rocks the perfect plum accessory and you can too for a fraction of the cost
Leave it to Kate Middleton to give us major fall outfit inspiration. On Wednesday, October 9, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to visit the Angela...