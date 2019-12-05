View 6 pics | Fashion

These royals wore Classic Blue before it became Pantone’s 2020 color of the year

Kate Middleton
Pantone is taking it back to the classics with 2020’s color of the year. On December 4, Pantone declared Classic Blue the new It hue, which replaces 2019’s Living Coral. In a statement, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said, Laurie Pressman said, "It's a color that anticipates what's going to happen next."

Although we don’t know what the future anticipates, what we do know is that royal ladies have turned to the regal hue on numerous occasions. The color blue is often an alternative to wearing black and still rocking profesh attire. Moreover, it’s a strong shade that looks great on every skin tone, which explains why it has become a staple almost entirely among anyone who wears clothes.

Everyone from Meghan Markle to Queen Letizia and more royal ladies, see how they’ve worn classic blue way before it became the next Pantone.

 

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge did the matchy-matchy with her sapphire engagement ring and slipped into a long-sleeve A-line dress with a built-in grommets belt.

Charlotte Casiraghi
Charlotte proved navy is ultra-cool in the form of a relaxed velvet dress.

Princess Charlene
The Monaco royal once wore a crystal-embellished gown featuring a cape-like regal silhouette with minimal sparkly jewelry. 

Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex opted for a classic navy coat on Remembrance Day. Meghan turned to one of her favorite outerwear brands, Sentaler, and wore the Bouclé Alpaca Long Wide Collar Wrap Coat in Navy.

Queen Letizia
The Spanish monarch rocked the new must-have color with a timeless midi skirt and coordinating pumps. Letizia matched with her husband Prince King, who looked handsome sporting a traditional blue suit.

Queen Rania
The Queen of Jordan never misses a beat when it comes to fashion. Rania took a trendy approach with a completely blue outfit featuring a chic, shimmery two-piece set, a structured circle bag, and suede block heels.

