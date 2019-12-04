The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come to the final day of their royal tour of Africa, and something we learned about Meghan Markle’s timeless style is how much she loves utilitarian-chic. On numerous occasions, Prince Harry’s wife stepped out to official engagements donning trench-inspired dresses and belted shirt dresses. Of course, she nailed each and every look by exuding effortless glamour thanks to her light bronzy makeup and long glossy locks (we could go on about how great her hair looked!)

The 38-year-old packed a wardrobe of classic styles and classy day-to-night silhouettes fit for a royal and anyone who has an affinity for basic yet modern shirt dresses. The mom-of-one wore a total of four during her trip! As for shoes, Meghan kept it to a minimum with only the essentials.

Scroll through the gallery to see all of Meghan’s looks including her favorite look for fall.