View 12 pics | Fashion

British Fashion Awards: See how the stars glammed up for the stylish night

...
British Fashion Awards: See how the stars glammed up for the stylish night
You're reading

British Fashion Awards: See how the stars glammed up for the stylish night

1/12
Kate Middleton’s favorite sneaker brand dropped a collection of Latino-inspired kicks
Next

Kate Middleton’s favorite sneaker brand dropped a collection of Latino-inspired kicks
Emma Roberts
© Getty Images

Emma Roberts

The annual British Fashion Awards took place on Monday, December 2 to honor the best in fashion from the UK and beyond. Models, actresses, style icons and more dressed to the nines for the special evening with a slew of head-turning looks.

You may recall Meghan Markle’s surprise appearance at the 2018 edition. At the time the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with her first child, baby Archie Harrison, and looked radiant in an asymmetrical black gown. Prince Harry’s wife presented an award to Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, who designed her wedding gown.

Although Meghan wasn’t present at this year’s awards, many of her former entertainment peeps were there to make an entrance.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best looks from the fashionable evening.

 

Emma Roberts

The actress stepped out in full glam wearing a black sequins mini dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and long train. The 28-year-old stood out with feathered details and long leather gloves.

Naomi Campbell
© Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

The legendary supermodel was ageless in a sparkly semi-sheer gown, which showed off her stunning trim figure. Gorgeous!

Olivia Culpo
© Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo

Olivia exuded princess vibes in a tulle yellow and pink gown with oversized skirt and striking elegance.

Rihanna
© Getty Images

Rihanna

Rihanna

Bad girl Riri showed up to the red carpet in a gorgeous minty green look. The multi-hyphenate created a monochrome ensemble with matching shoes.

Sandra Oh
© Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve actress exuded effortless glamour in a dark purple sequins gown. Sandra proves more is more!

Sara Sampaio
© Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio

The Victoria’s Secret model looked beautiful in a romantic lacy gown and bold red lipstick.

Cate Blanchett
© Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett

As one of the most stylish celebs in the entertainment industry, Cate was a vision in a shimmery gown by Giorgio Armani featuring tulle layers, a ruffled neckline and a cinched waistline. The actress accessorized with ultra-long sparkly earrings.

Emilia Clarke
© Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones star dazzled in a bold yellow ensemble with killer sleeves, sexy cutouts and a rhinestone-embellished skirt. The look is from Schiaparelli’s Fall 2019 collection.

Irina Shayk
© Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk

The model opted for a simple yet elegant get-up in a classy charcoal hue. Irina’s dress was adorned with twisted knots along the neckline and a daringly high slit.

Joan Smalls
© Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls

The Puerto Rican beauty turned heads in a short white minidress with sparkly silver trimming and sexy PVC pumps.

Julia Roberts
© Getty Images

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts

The Oscar-winning actress shined from afar in a black floor-length gown with glitzy details. Julia added pops of blue with dangly earrings and a winter-ready manicure.

Lady Amelia Windsor
© Getty Images

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor

The stylish royal merged a whimsical gown with edgy accents when she slipped into a neutral-colored dress featuring a sharp neckline and a black studded belt.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries