With Victoria's Secret annual runway show now a thing of the past, one of the major stars to come from the annual holiday season lingerie extravaganza was Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima. In fact, as a catwalk staple for VS from 1999 until 2018 when she hung up her wings from the brand, a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was unthinkable without her.

But there's so much more to the Brazilian supermodel who was a catwalk icon for nearly 20 years and also made \"no makeup\" a thing. (Yes, she woke up like this!) From her status as a dedicated mom to her powerful reasons for quitting lingerie modeling – we'll get to that later – Adriana is a fearless fashion figure who is as fascinating as she is drop-dead gorgeous. Keep scrolling to find out why...