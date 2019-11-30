View 6 pics | Fashion

Look like a princess this party season with style inspo from your fave royals

...
Kate Middleton holiday party fashion
Kate Middleton holiday party fashion

The holiday season is in full swing, which means it’s time to start prepping your party looks. Whether it’s an office event, gala or family get together, take holiday partywear inspiration from some of our favorite royals like Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia, Meghan Markle, and Queen Maxima. Who better to take fashion cues from this season than some of the most stylish women in the world? Get ready to celebrate the holidays looking like a true Queen.

 

Black lace dress

The Duchess of Cambridge proved you can never go wrong with a black lace dress. Kate Middleton exuded elegance in an Alexander McQueen gown at the Royal Variety Performance in London.

Queen Letizia holiday party style
Queen Letizia holiday party style

Feathers

Queen Letizia looked party-ready in a set by Spanish brand THE 2ND SKIN CO. for the 2019 Princess of Asturias Awards Concert. The Spanish royal paired her cropped trousers with a strapless top that featured ostrich feathers.

Meghan Markle holiday fashion
Meghan Markle holiday fashion

Brocade

Meghan Markle served up some vintage vibes in a black brocade Erdem dress that was designed with a fitted waist and a full skirt at the Festival of Remembrance in November 2019.

GALLERY: MEGHAN MARKLE ROCKS THE SHADE OF THE SEASON - 5 WAYS TO STEAL HER STYLE

Charlotte Casiraghi holiday fashion
Charlotte Casiraghi holiday fashion

Trousers

Want to swap a dress for pants? No problem. Take fashion inspiration from Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi, who looked effortlessly stylish in a white blazer and black trousers.  

Princess Sofia of Sweden holiday fashion
Princess Sofia of Sweden holiday fashion

Statement Blazer

Spice up your trousers ensemble with a statement blazer à la Princess Sofia of Sweden. Prince Carl Philip’s wife opted for a festive Bordeaux-colored jacket, which she teamed with black pants, for the Save the Children's 100th Anniversary event.

Queen Maxima holiday style
Queen Maxima holiday style

Velvet top

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands wowed in a black velvet crossover top that she teamed with green and black sequined pants for the premiere of the documentary Galapagos: Hope for the Future.

