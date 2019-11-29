Everything you didn't know about Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima

View Galleries
-
Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato and other celebs that look great without makeup
-
Marc Anthony's son and his girlfriend celebrate this big relationship milestone
There is nothing in this life that is more beautiful than love — something that Cristian Muñiz and his girlfriend know. Marc Anthony and Dayanara...
-
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson - what's the truth about their romance?
The relationship between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson seemingly has everything: fame, fortune, romance, passion and a strong air of mystery! According...
-
Alex Rodriguez's daughters Natasha and Ella are all grown up!
-
From millennial purple to neon, 8 hot hues to revamp your wardrobe