Neon made a big impact on the runways this year - with an inevitable spill onto many fashion influencers' social media. As temperatures drop, it's a great color to combine with turtlenecks or high necklines.

There are lots of different options - from simple incorporations of the color to more sophisticated overlapping looks. Take a look at our gallery to see which option would best suit your personal style.

The first comes thanks to model Ashley Graham, who looked fabulous in a long-sleeved top in yellow neon combined with royal blue pants. Staple pieces that are very fashion forward.