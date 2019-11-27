Since becoming a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle has gained access to a vault of precious jewels. In the past, the Suits alum has worn several pieces that belonged to Princess Diana including a pair of butterfly earrings and the two diamonds from her late mother-in-law that now form part of her engagement ring. While Meghan now has access to an enviable collection of sparklers, she’s also a fan of affordable pieces from accessible brands like Baublebar.

Prior to becoming a royal, Meghan rocked a multi-fingered ring from BaubleBar in her now-deleted Instagram account. Like most pieces seen on the mother of one, the 14K gold-plated ring immediately sold out and had a 1,000-person wait list. While the ring is no longer available, the affordable jewelry brand has stunning necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more that are worth the splurge.

Luckily, you don’t have to be a royal to afford these pieces. For Black Friday, Baublebar is offering 35% off their entire site. From November 28 through December 3, the brand is slashing prices so shoppers can stock up on all their favorite accessories like the best-selling Alidia rings that will be marked down from $44 to $12. You’ll also be able to hit up BaubleBar’s personalized collection where you’ll find necklaces similar to Meghan’s initial chain with the letter \"A\" for Archie.

What are you waiting for!? Scroll through to browse the pieces we’ll be adding to our cart. Don’t forget this promotion ends December 3 so don’t wait!